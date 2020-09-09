Here’s a list of all the reasons why you should hang out with your dog today. It is as wholesome as it sounds

Sections
This post was shared from the official Twitter account of ‘Thoughts of Dogs’.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a tweet from the Thoughts of Dogs Twitter account along with a dog. (Twitter/@jennamelody1985)

If you are a dog person, then you probably don’t need any provocation to hang out with these four-legged furry cuties. However, if you’re someone who is looking for a little incentive to spend quality time with some cute canines, then this Twitter post by ‘Thoughts of Dogs’ may seem tailor-made for you.

This tweet was shared from the ‘Thoughts of Dogs’ official Twitter account on September 7. The post starts by stating, “I made a list of reasons you should hang out with me today,” from the perspective of our beloved pooches.

Check out all the reasons given in the list below. Beware: ‘awws’ may ensue.



Now was that not the most wholesome tweet you’ve ever read? If whilst reading that you thought, “Dogs are too good for humans” or “What did we ever do to deserve dogs?” then don’t worry because you aren’t alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. It currently has over 1.7 lakh likes and more than 22,100 retweets.



Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “I will always want to hang out with you. Every. Single. Day”. Now that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

Another individual wrote, “This is a very good list. I agree, and I should hang out with you today”. “I didn’t need a list though,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree.

Here are some other reactions from the thread, including a few from the dogs of the Internet themselves:

What are your thoughts on this share? Do you now want to give a pooch some cuddles as well?

