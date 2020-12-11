Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Here’s a reason to cheer: Deer tangled in holiday lights gets rescued

Here’s a reason to cheer: Deer tangled in holiday lights gets rescued

The official Twitter account of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region shared this post on December 10.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 15:54 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a buck caught in holiday lights. (Twitter/@CPW_SE)

One wildlife official in Colorado, US encountered a buck in a rather unfortunate state. The deer was tangled in holiday lights which hung off of its antlers, were in its mouth and also around its neck. Fortunately, the team of Wildlife officials rescued the animal. Here’s a rescue story about a deer which is bound to make you cheer.

The official Twitter account of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region shared this post on December 10. The tweet comprises an image of the buck with text, explaining its situation. It reads, “Our latest #wildlife #rescue, by @COParksWildlife Officer Cassidy English, is a buck that stumbled into carelessly hung holiday lights in #ColoradoSprings. The deer thrashed so long and hard the lights were knotted around its antlers, in its mouth and around its neck”.

Take a look at the share:



In a subsequent tweet, the account shared a picture of buck before and after the rescue with some advisory text. It read, “This buck’s vision was obscured making it vulnerable around cars. With wires wrapped in its mouth, it likely couldn’t eat or drink. It might have starved. Had it jumped a fence, the cords might have gotten caught and hung the animal. Please decorate with #wildlife in mind”.



Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this animal rescue has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Wow! Poor thing. Thank you for saving him”.

Another individual wrote, “Thank you, Officer English”. “Great job Officer English!” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
by hinduastantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
by Sunetra Choudhury
Parliament building: Here’s what Duke of Connaught said nearly 100 years ago
by Anisha Dutta

latest news

Give a healthy twist to your winter cravings
by Kritika Sehgal
IIT-ISM terminates 214 students from attending academic programmes for not paying fee
by Subhash Mishra
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
by Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Delhi government orders probe against North MCD for alleged Rs2,400 crore fraud
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.