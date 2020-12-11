Here’s a reason to cheer: Deer tangled in holiday lights gets rescued

One wildlife official in Colorado, US encountered a buck in a rather unfortunate state. The deer was tangled in holiday lights which hung off of its antlers, were in its mouth and also around its neck. Fortunately, the team of Wildlife officials rescued the animal. Here’s a rescue story about a deer which is bound to make you cheer.

The official Twitter account of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region shared this post on December 10. The tweet comprises an image of the buck with text, explaining its situation. It reads, “Our latest #wildlife #rescue, by @COParksWildlife Officer Cassidy English, is a buck that stumbled into carelessly hung holiday lights in #ColoradoSprings. The deer thrashed so long and hard the lights were knotted around its antlers, in its mouth and around its neck”.

In a subsequent tweet, the account shared a picture of buck before and after the rescue with some advisory text. It read, “This buck’s vision was obscured making it vulnerable around cars. With wires wrapped in its mouth, it likely couldn’t eat or drink. It might have starved. Had it jumped a fence, the cords might have gotten caught and hung the animal. Please decorate with #wildlife in mind”.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this animal rescue has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens.

