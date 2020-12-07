Here’s how to make a moon phases calendar and calculator for 2021. Watch

Sections
This recording was shared by NASA.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 08:57 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by NASA. (Twitter/@NASA)

Are you someone who often likes to gaze at the night sky and marvelling at the beauty of the Moon? Do you frequently wonder what phase the Moon is going to come next? If so, then here is an educational video that you cannot miss. The recording shows how to create a moon phases calendar and calculator for the year 2021.

NASA initially shared this recording on their YouTube channel in April. However, their official blog post, which comprises the clip, is capturing netizens’ attention once again after being shared about on the official Twitter account of the space agency on December 6. “Do you stare at the night sky and wonder what phase the Moon is in? Well, wonder no more! Now you can have the phases of the moon right at your fingertips by building your own moon phases calendar and calculator for 2021! Check out the directions here:” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The clip, shared on December 6, has garnered over 5,700 likes from netizens.

Now get ready to get crafty. Additionally, be sure to check out NASA’s blog post for any extra help.

What are your thoughts on the share? Are you going to be keeping track of the phases of the Moon this coming year?

