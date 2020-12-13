Here’s what 2 supermassive black holes merging together looks like. Check it out

From astronomers to general space enthusiasts, black holes are a topic of interest for many. If you’re someone who spends a lot of their time researching facts about this region of spacetime or watching videos on the same, then here is an Instagram post that you must check out.

The official Instagram account of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory shared these two images on December 12. The text shared alongside the photographs explains what they show. “Galaxy NGC 6240 contains two supermassive #BlackHoles in the process of merging. Seen as the bright ‘dots’ near the center of this image, the black holes are just 3,000 light years apart. Eventually they will drift together, forming a larger black hole millions of years from now,” it reads.

According to an official blog post shared by NASA, the two black holes pictured in the shot are only 3,000 light-years apart. Scientists believe that this process of merging started some 30 million years ago. The two supermassive black holes are expected to merge into an even larger black hole some tens or hundreds of millions of years from now.

