‘Hi Alexa’: Virtual assistant turns teacher for students in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. Watch

“Hi Alexa, play me a song,” or “Hi Alexa, tell me the route,” or “Hi Alexa, call home,” aren’t these the tasks we usually ask Amazon’s virtual assistant to perform? Who would have thought that Alexa could also turn into a “friend” and “teacher” for a bunch of school children. In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar that’s exactly what happened and this video shows how.

Shared on the official Twitter handle of Amazon India News, the video tells the story of educators and students in Lohandiguda, an adivasi and tribal belt in Bastar. The block’s education officer Chandrashekhar Yadav reveals how Alexa was introduced as a part of “Smart Classes” when they were faced with a shortage of teachers in the area. He explains how the device was initially introduced in one school where it piqued the students’ interest. Seeing the excitement and eagerness in the kids, the device was eventually added to 39 more schools. The video also captures what the students feel about Alexa. For them it’s not just a device for learning but a friend.

“A friend and a teacher -- Watch how the students from Bastar, Chattisgarh are stepping into the digital revolution with ‘Smart Classes’ enabled by Alexa,” says the caption posted along with the video. Many are retweeting it and among them is actor Rahul Bose.

People shared various appreciative comments on the video.

“These small little things in Bastar make us feel proud and inspired,” wrote a Twitter user. “Did you ever wish for a more patient teacher, who peacefully answered all your questions? A teacher who creates a safe space for you? That’s what Amazon Alexa did for the children of Bastar district! It’s overwhelming to see the phenomenal change!” expressed another.

“#Happiness is to see positive impact of a tech you work so closely on. Children from over 40 schools in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh have experienced #Alexa in their classrooms,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the video?