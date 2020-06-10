Sections
Home / It's Viral / Hide your boos because this smooth feline is a heart stealer. Watch

Hide your boos because this smooth feline is a heart stealer. Watch

Hit up this cat if you’re looking for flirting tips.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:12 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip has been set to a track titled ‘Take Your Man’ and shows the feline doing just that. (TikTok/@jessmasterman)

Looking for some romance tips? This kitty may be the love guru you need in your life. After all, it was able to steal its pet parent’s significant other with just a few cheeky glances.

This video was shared on TikTok with the caption, “His heart belongs to her now”. The clip has been set to a track titled ‘Take Your Man’ and shows the feline doing just that.

At the beginning of the recording, viewers see the cat sitting gracefully atop a shelf, facing the door frame. It makes deep eye contact with the hooman who walks by. Probably enamoured by the kitty’s stunning face and perfect posture, the man does a double-take.

The feline, taking this as a positive sign, moves onto the second stage of courtship. It captures the hooman’s nose in its tiny paw and urges him to come closer. The man happily obliges. Then, the kitty presses sweet kisses onto his forehead.



We definitely feel bad for the cat mom who just lost her boo to this kitty but honestly, who would have resisted her charm?

@jessmasterman

His heart belongs to her now ##cup ##foryoupage ##foryou ##brighterinside ##petsoftiktok ##cat ##takeyourmanchallenge

♬ Take Your Man - Mahogany LOX

Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.2 million views. Additionally, the post has almost 3.2 lakh likes and over 500 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the smooth kitty. One person said, “He’s her man now”. Clearly, there weren’t many doubts about that.

“She was like ‘Bro are we about to kiss right now’”, read one comment trying to guess the cat’s perspective about the whole ordeal.

A TikToker advised, “Find a man who looks at you like this man looks at this cat”. We agree, that is the gaze of true love.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read | Dennis the orange cat wants snuggles but Larry the feline is not obliging. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 out at hpbose.org: Website opening now, here’s direct link to check result
Jun 10, 2020 11:26 IST
The new found love for Lucknowi Kurtis during lockdown
Jun 10, 2020 11:25 IST
Natural pool ‘untouched’ by humans discovered deep inside a cave
Jun 10, 2020 11:21 IST
Important to drill the message in people’s minds, says Jasleen Bhalla
Jun 10, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.