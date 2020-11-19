High cuteness alert: Alfie the alpaca shows affection to his kitty friend, we’re not sure if it appreciates it

Sections
This video may seem highly relatable to all huggers who are besties with people who hate hugs.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 01:30 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Alfie, the alpaca, hanging out with a white-and-tangerine furred feline. (Instagram/@alfie_the_alpaca_in_adelaide)

Are you someone who often uses physical touch to express affection towards their loved ones? Do some of you the people nearest and dearest to you not appreciate these gestures of adoration but accept them nonetheless? If you answered ‘yes’ to both the questions asked above, then here is a clip you may relate a whole lot to. This video of Alfie, the alpaca, and his feline friend, is so cute that it’ll have you ‘aww-ing’, even if the scenario previously mentioned doesn’t resonate with you.

Posted on Alfie, the alpaca’s very own Instagram account, this recording was shared on November 18.

The clip opens to a shot of Alfie hanging out with a white-and-tangerine furred feline. The kitty lies on the ground as Alfie stands over it. The alpaca bends down to offer the cat some sniffs and licks. However, the kitty seems to be having none of it.

Check out the video below to see how the whole scene unfolds:



Now wasn’t that just adorable? If you thought so, then you wouldn’t be alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform just a few hours ago, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 44,000 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Furry friends”.

Another individual wrote, “So cute”. “Adorable,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you relate to this interaction? Is there is a particular person in your life who you’re thinking of sending this clip to?

