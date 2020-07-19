Hilarious Twitter thread highlights what texting parents is like. Can you relate?

If you’re in the mood for some chuckles, then this wholesome Twitter thread may be just what you need.

A Twitter user named Brandon posted a screenshot of a text conversation he had with this father on July 17. The picture was accompanied by text reading, “Texting ur parents be like”.

The image shows Brandon asking his father a question. “When are you coming home?” reads his message. His dad responds, in potentially the most dad fashion, by writing a simple “Ok”.

The tweet has created quite a buzz on the micro-blogging application. It currently has nearly 7 lakh likes and over 1.1 lakh retweets as well as comments.

Many tweeple laughed at this post and related profoundly to the interaction. Netizens took this opportunity to share strange text exchanges they’d had with their parents. Here are some of the best tweets from the thread which prove dads, in particular, love responding with ‘ok’, no matter what the question.

This dad is so dad he even said ‘ok’ to a birthday wish:

Peak dad behaviour:

Has something similar ever happened to you? We sure have been at the receiving end of such an ‘ok’.

Others took this opportunity to highlight their mom’s texting habits.

One person said:

While this Twitter user’s exchange with their mom further illustrated the idea that parents respond to anything but text question appropriately:

What are your thoughts on this thread? Do you relate to any of these text exchanges?