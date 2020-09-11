Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur pets police dog that saluted him

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur pets police dog that saluted him

A Labrador named Dora saluted the Chief Minister before he entered the Vidhan Sabha in Himachal Pradesh.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:05 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Shimla

The image shows Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur petting the dog. (Twitter/ANI)

On the fourth day of the monsoon session in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, state police department’s dog squad gave a guard of honour to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar outside the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

The dog squad consisted of six dogs. Among the six, a Labrador named Dora saluted the Chief Minister before he entered the Vidhan Sabha. The Chief Minister patted the dog.

ANI took to Twitter to share some images too:



Dora has served ten years in state police and is set to retire in February 2021. It has explosive detection skills and has been on duty during the visits of Presidents and Prime Ministers to the state.



“It was a pleasure and a proud moment that for the first time the dog squad salute was given to the Chief Minister and Speaker here outside Vidhan Sabha. Six dogs and their handlers were present during the salute,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Anokhi Lal, who is in charge of the dog squad.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
Sep 11, 2020 10:14 IST
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
Sep 11, 2020 09:53 IST
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
Sep 11, 2020 09:56 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
Sep 11, 2020 09:48 IST

latest news

China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials: Report
Sep 11, 2020 10:10 IST
Toxic hand sanitizers continue to be sold in Mexico despite US ban
Sep 11, 2020 10:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur pets police dog that saluted him
Sep 11, 2020 10:05 IST
Man found dead in East Delhi’s Yojna Vihar; police register murder case
Sep 11, 2020 10:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.