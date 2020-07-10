Sections
Home / It's Viral / Hippopotamus Fiona does a little cheeky something before heading for a swim. Watch

Hippopotamus Fiona does a little cheeky something before heading for a swim. Watch

“Fiona you have the best personality,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video. We cannot say we disagree.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:43 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Fiona walking out of her enclosure towards the water. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo )

If you live with siblings, friends, or a particular significant other who you love to annoy, you may relate to this video of Fiona, the hippopotamus, at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Posted on Instagram on July 9 from the zoo’s official account, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Naughty Fiona”.

The recording shows Fiona walking out of a covered cave-esq enclosure towards the water. She encounters another hippo on her way. The animal’s back is towards Fiona. The famous female hippo takes full advantage of this placement, and cheekily catches the tail of the other animal in her mouth.

The other hippo protests very lightly. The ever respectful Fiona takes a hint and leaves the animal alone to carry on with her own business. The film ends with Fiona fully submerging herself into the water for some much-deserved chill and relaxation.



Since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application, the video has received a lot of love. The post currently has nearly 66,000 views along with many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Fiona, the naughty hippo. One person said, “Oh My Word! Fiona, you have the best personality”. We wholeheartedly agree with this claim.

Another individual wrote, “She is the cutest”. “Naughty Fiona, indeed,” read one comment. An Instagram user further reiterated this thought by stating, “What a menace”. We guess one is allowed to be a little bit of a menace when they’re as cute as Fiona.

What are your thoughts on this cheeky hippo?

Also Read | Hippo named Fiona sleeps peacefully, video is all about happiness. Can you guess what is she dreaming about?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Strategic Bhanupali-Leh rail line to be given priority: Himachal transport minister
Jul 10, 2020 15:51 IST
Kin of killed cops find solace in Vikas Dubey’s death while debate rages over gangster’s encounter
Jul 10, 2020 15:48 IST
Best selling in the Indian English market this week
Jul 10, 2020 15:49 IST
Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border
Jul 10, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.