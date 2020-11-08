‘His job may be at stake,’ Anand Mahindra tweets about astrologer who predicted Donald Trump’s win

On November 7, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to secure his position at the White House as the 46th President of the United States. After Biden’s win, social media erupted with several posts of good wishes and congratulatory messages from people.Among these are a tweet by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra on Novemeber 4, tweeted a chart drawn up an astrologer who predicted a win for Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

“This astrologer’s forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly,” he tweeted.

Following Biden’s win, Mahindra replied to his earlier tweet. “I’m glad I concealed his name. His job may now be at stake,” he tweeted on Novemeber 7.

Take a look at the share:

The post has garnered over 7,000 likes and numerous comments from netizens.

