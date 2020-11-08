Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘His job may be at stake,’ Anand Mahindra tweets about astrologer who predicted Donald Trump’s win

‘His job may be at stake,’ Anand Mahindra tweets about astrologer who predicted Donald Trump’s win

Anand Mahindra on Novemeber 4, tweeted a chart drawn up an astrologer who predicted a win for Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 13:55 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the anonymous astrologer’s prediction. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

On November 7, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to secure his position at the White House as the 46th President of the United States. After Biden’s win, social media erupted with several posts of good wishes and congratulatory messages from people.Among these are a tweet by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra on Novemeber 4, tweeted a chart drawn up an astrologer who predicted a win for Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

“This astrologer’s forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly,” he tweeted.

Following Biden’s win, Mahindra replied to his earlier tweet. “I’m glad I concealed his name. His job may now be at stake,” he tweeted on Novemeber 7.



Take a look at the share:

The post has garnered over 7,000 likes and numerous comments from netizens.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST
Bihar assembly polls: LJP replays spoilsport’s role but with different target
Nov 08, 2020 14:27 IST
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Nov 08, 2020 14:32 IST
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Nov 08, 2020 11:17 IST

latest news

‘Can’t change entire squad every year’: Nehra highlights RCB’s mistake
Nov 08, 2020 14:32 IST
Mental stress among college students amid Covid-19
Nov 08, 2020 14:24 IST
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Nov 08, 2020 14:32 IST
Oxford Dictionary amends sexist definition of ‘woman’
Nov 08, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.