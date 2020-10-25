Sections
Hooman builds loft for pet corgi in the basement they live in. Video is too cute to handle

This video shows a pupper named Wolfgang.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:12 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a doggo named Wolfgang. (Reddit/@CocaKoller)

Pet parents do a lot for their furry four-legged children. They bath them, feed them and, most importantly, shower them with lots of much-deserved affection. This particular pet parent is going above-and-beyond their regular duties. They have designed something genuinely extraordinary for their pet corgi, named Wolfgang. Now, a video of the doggo enjoying this creation is winning many hearts on the Internet. Watching the video may make you gush too.

Posted on Reddit on October 24, this recording is just a little over 30 seconds long. “We live in a basement suite. So I built a loft for our corgi Wolfgang,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to a shot of the doggo sitting high-up on the top of his loft. The next scene show the entire structure. Viewers can see the path which Wolfgang takes to reach the ‘roof’ of his loft, which is next to a window, offering the doggo a view of the outside.

Check out the cool creation:



We live in a basement suite. So I built a loft for our corgi Wolfgang. from r/aww

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share has accumulated over 1.1 lakh upvotes and nearly 900 comments. Additionally, these numbers are rapidly increasing.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “That’s cool! And Wolfgang has such a sweet face”.

Another individual wrote, “Basement suite, but roof level”. “This is so great,” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “Good human”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

