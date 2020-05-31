Hooman-cat duo won not just the game but netizens’ hearts too. Watch

You may have heard the saying, “teamwork makes the dream work”. Now get ready to see a cat and hooman duo who exemplifies this phrase while playing pool.

This 10-second-long clip has been around the Internet for some time now but has recently recaptured netizens attention after being shared on Reddit. Posted to the subreddit ‘aww’, the video has been captioned, “This is pure talent”.

The recording starts with an individual standing on one edge of a game table with a white billiard ball in front of them. They sharpen their cue stick and take a shot. The billiard ball rolls around on the table but doesn’t hit the red ball it is meant to which is stationed on the opposite edge of the table.

Suddenly a white-and-orange furred feline jumps into the frame and captures the white ball under its paws. It gives the billiard ball a little push and before you know it, the white ball knocks the red one into the hole.

Talk about a good shot. Since being shared on May 31, the post has gained almost 22,000 upvotes and over 150 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this kitty who may now be everyone’s dream teammate. One person said, “That’s definitely great teamwork”. To which another responded with, “We need a rocky like montage of cats doing stuff like this”. Now that’s something we’ve got to see.

“Seemed like purr talent to me,” read one comment. While a Reddit user punnily stated, “Corner paw-ket”.

What are your thoughts on this cat-and-hooman duo that are killing it at this game? We just know we wouldn’t wish to go up against them for a match.

