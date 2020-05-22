Sections
Home / It's Viral / Hooman dresses up as a doggo, their corgis are not impressed. Watch

Hooman dresses up as a doggo, their corgis are not impressed. Watch

Corgi siblings Maple and Morty get confused when introduced to a creature that looks almost like them but not really.

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:26 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the human dressed as a corgi. (TikTok/@mapleandmortycorgi)

Some of you may remember corgi siblings Maple and Morty who recently caught netizens’ attention for doing a very honest Q&A on TikTok. Well, get ready to grin again because of the siblings who are now facing an entirely different and a relatively more uncomfortable situation.

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application TikTok on March 31 from the doggos’ official account. The post has been captioned, “I’m just like youuuu”.

As the film begins, viewers see one of the two corgis staring at their hooman who is wearing a doggo mask. On all fours, the person dressed as a corgi is seen crawling towards the pooch. The canine looks visibly distressed about this never-seen-before hybrid creature. It takes many steps back and even barks at the pseudo-doggo. The video ends with the second corgi coming into the frame as both the doggos yap at this half-dog, half-man creature.

But truly, can you blame their reaction? If a dog walking on its hind legs and wearing a human mask approached us, we’d be pretty traumatised too.



The recording which is set to the Stranger Things title track, currently has over 9,000 likes and almost 100 comments.

@mapleandmortycorgi

I’m just like youuuu ##foru ##foryoupage ##dogsoftiktok ##petsoftiktok ##corgis

♬ Stranger Things - Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the confused doggos. One person tried to guess the corgi’s perspective while writing, “What is that monstrosity?”. While another Internet pooch, called Ollie the corgi, said, “Intruder alert”.

“Omg this is the greatest thing I’ve seen in a while,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on the creeped out corgis?

Also Read | Dog’s reaction to humans doing mannequin head dance is priceless. Is it thinking ‘are my humans broken?’

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘West Bengal is fighting well’: PM Modi’s rare praise for Mamata Banerjee
May 22, 2020 15:42 IST
Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore crashes near Karachi airport
May 22, 2020 15:40 IST
UP govt paid Rs 19 lakh for diesel used in bringing Kota students: Deputy CM
May 22, 2020 15:31 IST
Please let us go: Uthappa wants BCCI to allow players in foreign leagues
May 22, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.