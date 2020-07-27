Hooman hisses at cat. Kitty’s reaction is beyond hilarious. Watch

The Internet has no shortage of cat videos that showcase our furry little feline friends getting startled by unassuming objects. However, here is a unique clip that captures a very intentional startle. Spoiler alert: it is adorable and incredibly hilarious.

Posted on Reddit on July 26, this recording is almost 10 seconds long. “Wow okay, no need to curse like that,” reads the caption of the post.

The film opens to the shot of a white-and-grey furred feline lying atop a bed with its hooman. The cat is lightly biting down on the pet parent’s hand. A few seconds in, the hooman hisses at the kitty. The feline’s reaction to this unexpected sound is beyond hilarious.

Check it out for yourself:

This post has created quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘startled cats’. It currently has over 21,100 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this offended looking kitty. One person said, “Haha he was probably like ‘whoa you can speak my language?’”.

Another cat parent shared their own experience with the hissing business. They wrote, “My cat hissed hard at me one day for no reason. I wasn’t doing anything. I hissed right back and she flinched”. It seems like this is some classic cattitude.

The original poster shared their logic behind the hiss when stating, “So I read somewhere that their moms hiss at them when they bite too hard and I wanted to give it a try. I don’t know what I said, but I think I accidentally offended him”. To this, somebody responded, “He looks so offended, but he’s so cute”.

What are your thoughts on this video?

