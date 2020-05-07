Sections
Hooman interrupts cat’s naptime, it lets her know that is not okay. Watch

Feline shows ‘cattitude’ to pet parent who is interrupting her catnap.

Updated: May 07, 2020 17:14 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Netizens think the cat’s reaction is totally justified. (TikTok/@515cats)

There is a reason ‘catnap’, a short sleep during the day, is named after cats. The reason may be that our furry feline friends are the epitome of nappers. Then, one can only imagine the dismay this kitty, called Babe, feels about being disturbed during her naptime by her pet parent.

This almost 10-second-long clip was posted on the video-sharing application TikTok. The recording starts with the camera focused on a cat who is lying under the covers on a bed. The hooman zooms into the feline, asking her, “Babe, are you going to bed?”. The kitty doesn’t oblige her pet parent with a response. After which, the hooman asks again, “How did you get under there?”. Probably tired of this interrogation and already cranky with sleep, the cat forcefully ‘meows’ at her mama, telling her to back-off. Thankfully, she takes the hint and says, “Oh, I am sorry. Good Night”. We hope that after the camera stopped rolling, the hooman left the feline alone to dream about catnip.

Since it’s original posting on March 30, the video has been viewed more than 7 million times. Additionally, it has been shared on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

@515cats

##catsoftiktok

♬ original sound - alexandrafravel



Here is how netizens reacted to the totally justified reaction of this sleepy cat. One TikTok user said, “She made a very good point”. While another wrote, “I watch this multiple times a day”. We will too, from now on.



Redditors had a similar reaction to the post. “Omg the attitude,” read one comment. To which another Reddit user responded with, “Cattitude”.

What are your thoughts about this feline’s cattitude?

Also read: Man jumps out of bed naked, fights python. All to save his cat

