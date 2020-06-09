Hooman pretends to shave doggo as a prank. Pooch’s expression lets you know it has no time for such games

Sections
This husky has no time for its hooman’s silly games.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:07 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The husky’s expression really conveyed his emotions over this practical joke. (TikTok/@thumbsup4cn)

If you’ve grown up with siblings or have had generally loveable but obnoxious friends, you may have been a victim of the hair-cut prank. Herein, someone may threaten or even sometimes pretend to chop off your hair. This prank is never fun for the person on the other end of the spectrum but seems to always produce an excessive amount of chuckles for the prankster. This dog video of the said prank may be proof of that notion.

This video, captioned, “Look at his eyes again,” was initially shared on TikTok on April 30. It has since resurfaced on Instagram and is making netizens giggle once again.

The clip shows a husky nonchalantly resting on a couch. A hooman’s hand enters the frame holding a phone. The pet parent runs the mobile up the canine’s body as if it were a shaver. At the same time, an application is open on the device which produces the sound of the grooming tool.

The doggo is obviously startled by the action and mistakenly thinks that his hooman is trying to shave him. To drive the prank even further, the pet parent holds up a lock of fur for the pooch to see.



Now, we aren’t dog whisperers, but the husky’s expression really conveyed his emotions over this practical joke, loud and clear. Check it out here:

@thumbsup4cn

Lmao look at his eyes again 😱

♬ original sound - thumbsup4cn

This post currently has almost 23 million views and nearly 2 million likes.

Here is how netizens reacted to the doggo, who is clearly done with his hooman’s shenanigans. One TikTok user said, “OMG. I wasn’t expecting this reaction”. While another individual wrote, “Huskies are so dramatic”.

“I choked laughing at this,” read one comment on Instagram. We relate. We were in fits after watching this as well.

What are your thoughts on this dramatic husky and his prankster hooman?

