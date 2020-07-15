Horlicks the dog wonders if his water bowl is haunted in this hilarious video

Sections
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:13 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog named Horlicks. (Instagram/horlicks.thegolden)

Derpy dogs are adorable and can win over anyone with their adorable antics. Horlicks, a golden retriever doggo, can be a perfect member of this club. A video shows the doggo wondering about his always filled water bowl and it makes for cutest watch.

The video opens to show Horlicks staring right at the camera. A voice over helps us understand what Horlicks has to say.

“I drank all the water in my bowl earlier,” he says. However, he adds that when he returned to the bowl, he noticed it was full again. Horlicks then comes to the most natural conclusion he can think of.

“The bowl is haunted,” he says.



The caption posted along with the video is equally hilarious. “Sumbody tell me if barking at the bowl would scare the ghosties away?” it says.

We’re not sure about scaring part but we sure think Horlicks is delightful. Chances are you’ll agree after watching his video.

Shared on July 12, the video brought joy to many. It has since collected over 2.8 lakh views and more than 33,000 likes on Instagram. People have shared the sweetest comments about the video.

“So scary! Try burying the bowl outside to get rid of the ghosts!” wrote a fellow doggo. “They seem like helpful ghosts!” posted another. “Happens here all the time! I thought it was just my house! I tried digging in it to scare them away but it didn’t work,” posted a third.

“I think it was your frens Teddy and Duckie. They played a prank on you,” joked an Instagram user. “What a PAW-some dog!” posted another.

What do you think about Horlicks and his big worry?

