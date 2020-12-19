Horsin’ around: Horse ‘plays dead’ when hooman makes her wear coat

A horse named Violet has become famous on Twitter because of her derpy antics. Learning about Violet’s reaction to wearing a coat that she doesn’t wish to don may make you giggle super hard.

Twitter user Carly Anne York shared this picture of Violet on December 16. “If you think having animals isn’t like having children, Violet just played dead because I made her wear a coat,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The image shows Violet lying on the grass in a dramatic pose. The horse’s eyes are slightly open. Her vacant gaze will tell all you need to know about Violet’s ace acting skills. Check out the post which has already accumulated over 6.6 lakh likes:

If you’re left thinking, “Oh, Violet should star in the next remake of Black Beauty,” know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this tweet has received a whole lot of love from netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “That is hilarious”.

Another individual wrote, “The fact animals can pull stuff like this really makes me wonder what they’d say if they could speak”. “Give that baby The Oscar,” read one comment under the post. Do you agree with the sentiment too?

York shared updates of Violet’s coat situation with her many fans.

That look indeed says, “No regrets”.

Now that is one expressive horse isn’t it? What are your thoughts on the share?