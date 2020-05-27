Hospital denies presence of snake in operation theater, says it was just a monkey. Wait…What!?

Have you ever read a story which made you go ‘Wait… what?’. This incident involving a snake, a monkey, and a hospital will evoke the same feeling in you. And yes, it may make you laugh out loud too.

As the tale unveils, several posts made their way online with claim that a large snake and a monkey were spotted in an operation theater of Port-of-Spain General Hospital in Trinidad and Tobago. To this, the hospital took to Facebook to issue a statement regarding the claims. They clarified and “categorically denied” any snake being spotted on the premises. However, the statement clarified that that a monkey was indeed spotted and subsequently rescued by the Emperor Valley Zoo.

Here is a video of the monkey roaming around in the OT:

Take a look at the clarification post by the hospital:

The Zoo also took to Facebook to share how they rescued the animal from the compound of the hospital:

Needless to say, people had all sorts of reactions on the posts. While some were laughing at how the hospital angrily denied about the snake but confirmed the presence of monkey, others were simply amused.

“The monkey must know about social distance exercise, he didn’t go near anyone,” joked a Facebook user. “Lesser of two evils?” wrote another. “He must have been wondering where all the humans were for the last two months,” expressed a third. “This is interesting,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this entire incident?