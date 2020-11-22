Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Hospital hires employee whose job is to greet others. It’s an adorable dog

Hospital hires employee whose job is to greet others. It’s an adorable dog

Twitter user Shari Dunaway, whose bio says she is a Physician, took to Twitter to share this happy news with the world.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 11:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog named Shiloh. (Twitter/@ShariDunawayMD)

If we say that this is probably the cutest employee you have ever seen, chances are you’ll nod in agreement. It’s an adorable doggo named Shiloh who is now a part of a hospital. What’s important is that the cute pooch has the important job of all – to go around and say “Hi” to others.

Twitter user Shari Dunaway, whose bio says she is a Physician, took to Twitter to share this happy news with the world. Her post is complete with two images.

“My hospital hired an employee whose only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work,” Dunaway wrote while sharing the tweet.



Since being posted, it has gathered close to 60,000 likes. Alongside, it has also received more than 8,400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say about this sweet addition to the hospital staff.



“Umm that nametag says “Volunteer.” Did they really hire him if he’s not being paid? This pup deserves a fair wage. He has treats to afford and his labor is very valuable,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Dunaway wittily replied, “Dogtor Shiloh is very well rewarded and fully compensated for his work. Free treats for life, room & board, meal plan, grooming, and unlimited cuddles and smiles from healthcare workers at @OSUWexMed!”

“How adorable,” shared another.

There were some who posted images of similar doggo employees and each of them are equally cute:

What do you think of the tweet?

Also Read | Car showroom adopts stray dog as ‘sales person’, gives it ID card

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
Nov 22, 2020 10:06 IST
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Nov 22, 2020 08:39 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
Nov 22, 2020 09:57 IST
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Nov 22, 2020 10:30 IST

latest news

Pak players to face less restrictions during quarantine in NZ tour: Report
Nov 22, 2020 11:15 IST
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway
Nov 22, 2020 11:14 IST
Shilpa-Raj celebrate 11th wedding anniversary with romantic posts
Nov 22, 2020 11:10 IST
Australian Open dates expected within 2 weeks
Nov 22, 2020 11:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.