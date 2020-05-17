How do fake news peddlers get their ‘exclusive’ info? Mumbai Police shares Paatal Lok meme to answer

Mumbai Police has shared yet another witty, and absolutely creative, post to take on fake news. In an appeal to people, the department quirkily used a meme from Netflix series Paatal Lok to show from where the fake news peddlers get all their “exclusive” information.

“When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?” the department tweeted and shared the meme. They also used the hashtags #NewsFromPaatalLok and #ExposeFakeNews in their advisory tweet.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has sparked a laughter fest among tweeple. Also, there were many who praised the people handling Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle.

“Brilliant meme,” wrote a Twitter user. “This does not at all look a handle of a police force!! You guys are just brilliant,” expressed another. “WhatsApp University needs to be close,” tweeted a third. “Well...someone from your team or the entire team is quite brilliant to pick lines from new-age web series. So appropriate,” wrote a fourth.

Some people also used GIFs to express their reactions:

A few days ago, Mumbai Police took on fake news with another meme from the film Avengers: Infinity War and it’s hilarious.

