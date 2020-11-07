Sections
‘How I feel under lockdown’: Anand Mahindra explains his state of mind using pic of chained Scorpio

Anand Mahindra’s share prompted people to post all sorts of reactions.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 02:50 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anand Mahindra shared this image on Twitter. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

If you are someone who follows business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter, you are well aware of the varied posts he shares. From witty to motivational, he shares all sorts of tweets. In fact, most of his shares are absolutely relatable and often hit people right in the feels. Just like this tweet of his where he explained his state of mind using an image of a parked Scorpio car.

“Not exactly a high tech locking solution but at least it shows the owner’s possessiveness! To me, this pic perfectly describes how I feel under lockdown. This weekend I’m going to try breaking that chain (with my mask on!),” he tweeted and shared the image. The pic shows the car chained to a tree.

Since being shared on November 6, the post has gathered nearly 6,500 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

This individual tried to explain that the lock is fitted with an alarm:



“Sir he seems to be protecting the tree, there ain’t nothing moving that Juggernaut,” joked another. Expressing a similar notion, here’s what another person tweeted:

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Anand Mahindra’s post?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra lends support to initiative for Gateway of India photographers

tags

