Sections
Home / It's Viral / How many colours can you see in this image? Yes, there’s more than one

How many colours can you see in this image? Yes, there’s more than one

Do you enjoy puzzles and brainteasers? Try this one

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:37 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Check out the tweet below and count the colours you can see. (Twitter/@erodaxgolden)

Optical illusions, Math equations, ‘guess the person’ brainteasers, find the hidden object puzzles - these are posts that people on the Internet love to see and even spend time over. Remember the dress debate that divided the Internet? Well, if you enjoyed arguing over the colours you saw, then this tweet may also interest you. The tweet is shared with an innocent image and one simply needs to tell how many colours - yes, colours - they can see in it.

A Twitter user shared this image on August 25, and it has since got so many on Twitter talking - along with twisting and turning their phone or laptop screens and even adjusting the brightness on their devices. We may have given away a valuable hint here, but that’s what will make figuring this image out that much more fun.

So take a look at this picture and see how many colours it’s hiding in plain sight.



Since it’s been shared, the picture has collected over 42,000 likes and more than 31,000 retweets. People have shared a ton of comments to share their guesses and reactions to it.



“Why am I seeing just one color?” posted an individual. “Is this a blue/white dress thing where it depends on the exposure of your screen, or is this something to do with your eyes?” questioned a Twitter user.

“I saw three at first and now four and now my eyes hurt so I’m not looking anymore,” wrote a Twitter user.

So what about you? How many colours do you see?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ministry of Home Affairs gave nod to double Covid-19 testing in Delhi: Satyendra Jain
Aug 28, 2020 21:53 IST
Naib tehsildar booked for corruption in J&K’s Doda
Aug 28, 2020 21:49 IST
Two more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll reaches 45
Aug 28, 2020 21:47 IST
The crisis in fiscal federalism | HT Editorial
Aug 28, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.