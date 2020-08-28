How many colours can you see in this image? Yes, there’s more than one

Check out the tweet below and count the colours you can see. (Twitter/@erodaxgolden)

Optical illusions, Math equations, ‘guess the person’ brainteasers, find the hidden object puzzles - these are posts that people on the Internet love to see and even spend time over. Remember the dress debate that divided the Internet? Well, if you enjoyed arguing over the colours you saw, then this tweet may also interest you. The tweet is shared with an innocent image and one simply needs to tell how many colours - yes, colours - they can see in it.

A Twitter user shared this image on August 25, and it has since got so many on Twitter talking - along with twisting and turning their phone or laptop screens and even adjusting the brightness on their devices. We may have given away a valuable hint here, but that’s what will make figuring this image out that much more fun.

So take a look at this picture and see how many colours it’s hiding in plain sight.

Since it’s been shared, the picture has collected over 42,000 likes and more than 31,000 retweets. People have shared a ton of comments to share their guesses and reactions to it.

“Why am I seeing just one color?” posted an individual. “Is this a blue/white dress thing where it depends on the exposure of your screen, or is this something to do with your eyes?” questioned a Twitter user.

“I saw three at first and now four and now my eyes hurt so I’m not looking anymore,” wrote a Twitter user.

So what about you? How many colours do you see?