How quickly can you find the snake hidden in this jungle?

Getting bored? Try this brain teaser.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:52 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A snake is hiding in this image. Can you spot it? (thedudolf.blogspot.com)

No one would like finding a snake in their home - unless of course one loves the reptile. But here’s a post in which you wouldn’t mind spending some time looking for a snake. Illustrator Gergely Dudas or thedudolf has recently shared an illustration of a jungle scene. In this bright green coloured image which shows birds, some in very fancy hats, vines around tress and lots of leaves, a snake is hiding in plain sight. But do you know where?

“Can YOU find a SNAKE in the jungle?” says the post on Instagram. The brain teaser was also shared on Facebook with the caption, “NEW SEEK AND FIND PICTURE!”

A perfect seek and find indeed, the snake isn’t very easy to spot. Let’s see how long it takes you:



While on Instagram the post has collected over 1,700 likes, on Facebook it has collected over 900 reactions and more than 300 shares.



The posts are flooding with comments - guesses and reactions to the illustration.

“There’s no snake. Just a gentleman parrot, which I found pretty easily,” said a Facebook user. Yes, this one’s easy to spot. “It really soothed my eyes. I didn’t find the snake though, but it’s okay. Because I know it’s a friendly snake,” posted another.

“Me: ‘aaaw there’s two lover birds. Yay, I found the snake! He’s wearing a hat. Oh wait, that’s a bird. Ah here’s another bird. There’s a bird too. Omg it’s full of birds!’ And forget about the snake,” posted one Instagram. “It took me ages to find it, even though I looked for the solution,” shared another.

In case you still don’t know where the snake is, click here for the answer.

So what do you think about this puzzle? Did you enjoy it?

Also Read | Netizens spark laughter riot with this ‘guess the animal’ game. Answers are hilarious

