Sections
Home / It's Viral / ‘How time flies’: Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone drops cheeky ‘feel old yet’ tweet

‘How time flies’: Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone drops cheeky ‘feel old yet’ tweet

Macaulay Culkin, the actor who played Kevin as a kid, dropped a hilarious tweet and chances are it may make you ‘feel old’.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 14:13 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Macaulay Culkin, the actor who played Kevin as a kid, dropped a hilarious tweet . (Twitter/@IncredibleCulk)

Home Alone, a movie about a kid accidentally left behind while his family goes for a vacation, holds a special space in that list of things that most of us grew up watching. And today, Macaulay Culkin, the actor who played Kevin as a kid, dropped a hilarious tweet and chances are it may make you ‘feel old’.

Posted on his official Twitter page, Culkin’s tweet reads, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

“It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job,” he added cheekily. Take a look at the tweet:



Posted on August 27, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some posted adorable GIFs from the film, others dropped their expressions of disbelief.



Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this cheeky tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Djokovic advances, defending W&S Open champ Medvedev ousted
Aug 27, 2020 15:23 IST
Students will get 360-degree holistic assessment with NEP: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Aug 27, 2020 15:21 IST
Pearls are a man’s best friend
Aug 27, 2020 15:20 IST
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon: Yediyurappa
Aug 27, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.