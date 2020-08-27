‘How time flies’: Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone drops cheeky ‘feel old yet’ tweet

Home Alone, a movie about a kid accidentally left behind while his family goes for a vacation, holds a special space in that list of things that most of us grew up watching. And today, Macaulay Culkin, the actor who played Kevin as a kid, dropped a hilarious tweet and chances are it may make you ‘feel old’.

Posted on his official Twitter page, Culkin’s tweet reads, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

“It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job,” he added cheekily. Take a look at the tweet:

Posted on August 27, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some posted adorable GIFs from the film, others dropped their expressions of disbelief.

