How to create a strong password you can actually remember? Google has an idea

“If you’re looking for ideas,” Google tweeted.

Updated: May 14, 2020 19:07 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Google also tweeted a link to where one can check the strength of their passwords. (Twitter/GoogleIndia)

The Internet is filled with memes and jokes on password fails and they show that despite using the Internet there are many who are to yet to learn how to amp up their password game. If you are sailing in the same boat, then this tweet by Google India may bring you some relief and in the process help you create a password which is not just strong but hilarious too.

Taking to Twitter, Google came up with a witty way on how to create and remember a strong password. “If you’re looking for ideas,” the tech giant tweeted. Then they wrote one needs to coin a new word and add that to the “number of dishes cooked in lockdown”, “favourite special character,” and “last song on your jhadu-time playlist.” And voila, there is your unique password.

Take a look at the tweet:



A few days ago, Google took to Instagram to share why people around the world are searching the word clapping. Turns out, this year the search for the word “clapping” has hit a record high and India is among the third in the list of countries where people searched for it the most.



