How to get a blue tick? Reply to Twitter’s post. But, there’s a catch

Very funny, Twitter, offering bait to people with this blue tick-related tweet only to troll everyone.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:54 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twitter shared a demo of their new feature with this tweet. (Twitter)

A blue tick on your Twitter handle will certainly make you stand out from the rest on the micro-blogging platform. So, when the company tweeted that it will verify anyone who replies to this particular tweet of theirs, people really got excited. But all that excitement was in vain because that’s the magic of this particular tweet - no one can comment on it. Do you know why? Turns out Twitter’s witty – and somewhat mean – post was to promote a new restricted reply feature they just rolled out.

With this feature, Twitter is giving its users the ability to choose who can contribute to a conversation. When choosing this option, people need to tag others and only they can comment to the post. While people who aren’t tagged cannot leave a reply, they can still retweet the post, retweet it with a comment, and even like it.

Take a look at what the company tweeted:



Since being shared the tweet has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes and close to 72,000 retweets – and counting.



How did people feel about this blue tick related tweet from Twitter? Well, people couldn’t reply to the tweet in question but used the retweet with comments option to share their reactions. And, they’re not pleased. Here’s what some people tweeted:

Earlier, to explain the feature in an even better way, Twitter tagged NASA in a post and had a little heart-to-heart chat. This late night conversation between the duo garnered tons of likes and retweets from people.

What do you think of Twitter’s tweet?

