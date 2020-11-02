How to open a door during pandemic? Video leaves netizens in splits

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there are several changes one has had to adapt to for being safe. Some of these involve doing day-to-day things which we now do slightly differently. For example, opening a door. Doors in public places get touched by a number of people. So this Instagram user shows the different ways people are opening doors considering the current situation. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens and left many laughing out loud.

Shared by Instagram user @tjblk, the clip shows a man demonstrating eight ways to open a door in a public place. From the ‘karate kid’ way to ‘the jedi master’, each way guarantees entertainment.

Check out the video below:

Posted on October 21, the clip has garnered more than 26,700 likes. People didn’t hold back while lauding the entertaining video and dropped all sorts of comments. Many dropped laughing face emojis and fire emojis to praise the concept of the video.

“I’m dying at all of these titles,” wrote an Instagram user. “Equal parts educational and entertaining,” commented another. “This is the funniest video I’ve ever seen,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?