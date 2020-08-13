How visually impaired woman beat the odds to crack UPSC exam. She’s inspiring many including Mohammad Kaif

Cracking the UPSC exam is no easy feat. And Purana Sunthari’s story of beating all odds to crack the tough exam makes for an exceptionally inspiring story. The visually impaired 25-year-old from Madurai has secured a rank of 286 in her fourth attempt. Sunthari has won tremendous praise from people on Twitter and her story has also been shared by former cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

“25yr old visually impaired Purana Sunthari from TN beat the odds and cracked the UPSC exam,” wrote Kaif in his tweet. “Never stop chasing your dreams,” he added. In the tweet, Kaif also shared how she prepared for the exam.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Sunthari dedicated her success to her parents. “My parents have supported me a lot. I would like to dedicate my success to them. This was my 4th attempt, I devoted 5 years to this exam,” she said.

Several people have posted reactions on the tweets:

“She is an inspiration. Wish we all can inculcate never give up attitude in life. Wishing her all the best for her future endeavors,” posts a Twitter user. “She has proved: “there’s no substitute for hard work,” writes another.

“Real inspiration for all, she proves nothing is impossible,” shares an individual. “Amazing and awe inspiring. Best wishes for her further career,” adds another.