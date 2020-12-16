Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Hubble’s ‘newest view’ of Neptune may leave you stunned

Hubble’s ‘newest view’ of Neptune may leave you stunned

“Now presenting... Hubble’s newest view of Neptune,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the picture.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:38 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a picture of Neptune shared by NASA. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

NASA often shares astounding images of the world outside our Earth. The pictures often seem unbelievable but also possess the power to leave you feeling completely stunned. Just like this picture of our neighbouring planet Neptune.

Shared on official account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the image may leave you speechless. “Now presenting... Hubble’s newest view of Neptune,” they wrote. The rest of the caption explains what the image shows.

The agency wrote that the pic shows “a monstrous dark storm near the top center that’s wider than the Atlantic Ocean, along with a smaller dark spot that emerged nearby in the top right. The giant storm was previously seen moving southward, where storms are expected to vanish due to atmospheric forces near the equator, but it appears to have made a sudden U-turn and drifted back northward.”



Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 1.2 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.



“I want to be there,” wrote an Instagram user. “Neptune kinda cute,” expressed another. “Amazing keep the pictures coming,” commented a third.

“The Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program takes annual observations of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune when they’re closest to Earth in their orbits,” the space agency wrote in another post. It is complete with an explanatory video.

What do you think of the posts?

Also Read | NASA shares new, stunning pictures of universe for Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th birthday

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee

latest news

Abhishek reacts as film exhibitor mocks other actors while praising Akshay
by HT Entertainment Desk
Gardening helps kidney patients in Colombian hospital
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kale
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start launched with swanky LED DRL, tubeless tyres
Mouni Roy slays mehendi look in Rs 42k multicoloured choli, ecru lehenga
by Zarafshan Shiraz
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.