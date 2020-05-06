Sections
Home / It's Viral / Huge 6-foot-tall dog still thinks he’s a puppy. His pics will make you want to hug him

Huge 6-foot-tall dog still thinks he’s a puppy. His pics will make you want to hug him

Besides being absolutely cute, the affectionate hound appears to lack any spacial awareness.

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rowlf jumping up to get a hug from his human. (Instagram/rowlf_official)

To call a huge 6-foot-tall dog a ‘puppy’ may seem counterintuitive, but that is exactly how this doggo feels. He’s fluffy and huge, still Rowlf thinks he’s so tiny that he can effectively fit anywhere, especially on his hooman’s lap. And, the images shared on the dog’s personal Instagram profile prove the same.

Besides being absolutely cute, the affectionate hound appears to lack any spacial awareness. These images show exactly the same. From begging to be picked up to hopping on his human’s lap, these amusing pictures of Rowlf will surely make you smile.

The gentle giant wants to cuddle:



This two-year-old Newfoundland-Poodle cross is actually the doggo kid of a renowned swimmer who had a devastating stroke about two years ago. Craig Pankhurst, 41, from Merseyside, revealed that after the medical emergency he adopted Rowlf. Since then, the four-legged furball has been a big help in Pankhurst’s process of recovery.



Here are some images of Rowlf and his human on their way to celebrate Pankhurst’s two year ‘stroke anniversary.’ Don’t they look adorable:

The doggo only wanted to have some cuddle time, does that mean he has to get off the couch? Not fair!

And, here’s an old image of the adorable one just to show how much he has grown:

Here’s another image of Rowlf and two llamas looking at each other, quite intently:

“Rowlf has had a huge impact on our lives,” Craig told Daily Mail. “He came to me in a time that I really needed him. I don’t think he realises how important he is to us,” he added.

Thanks to his loving demeanour, Rowlf is not just special for Pankhurst but his whole family. He is married with two daughters.

What do you think of this huge huggable dog?

Also Read | Brighten up your day with this goofy pup trying to protect its home

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 12:53 IST
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
May 06, 2020 12:39 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 12:17 IST
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
May 06, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

Deluge of criticism forces PU to withdraw retrenchment orders within hours
May 06, 2020 13:30 IST
UK now has second-highest Covid-19 toll after United States, data shows
May 06, 2020 13:28 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: Flipkart reveals what Indians searched on its website
May 06, 2020 13:28 IST
100 Hours 100 Stars: Sonu Nigam says ‘something majestic is happening’
May 06, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.