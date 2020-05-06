Huge 6-foot-tall dog still thinks he’s a puppy. His pics will make you want to hug him

Rowlf jumping up to get a hug from his human. (Instagram/rowlf_official)

To call a huge 6-foot-tall dog a ‘puppy’ may seem counterintuitive, but that is exactly how this doggo feels. He’s fluffy and huge, still Rowlf thinks he’s so tiny that he can effectively fit anywhere, especially on his hooman’s lap. And, the images shared on the dog’s personal Instagram profile prove the same.

Besides being absolutely cute, the affectionate hound appears to lack any spacial awareness. These images show exactly the same. From begging to be picked up to hopping on his human’s lap, these amusing pictures of Rowlf will surely make you smile.

The gentle giant wants to cuddle:

This two-year-old Newfoundland-Poodle cross is actually the doggo kid of a renowned swimmer who had a devastating stroke about two years ago. Craig Pankhurst, 41, from Merseyside, revealed that after the medical emergency he adopted Rowlf. Since then, the four-legged furball has been a big help in Pankhurst’s process of recovery.

Here are some images of Rowlf and his human on their way to celebrate Pankhurst’s two year ‘stroke anniversary.’ Don’t they look adorable:

The doggo only wanted to have some cuddle time, does that mean he has to get off the couch? Not fair!

And, here’s an old image of the adorable one just to show how much he has grown:

Here’s another image of Rowlf and two llamas looking at each other, quite intently:

“Rowlf has had a huge impact on our lives,” Craig told Daily Mail. “He came to me in a time that I really needed him. I don’t think he realises how important he is to us,” he added.

Thanks to his loving demeanour, Rowlf is not just special for Pankhurst but his whole family. He is married with two daughters.

What do you think of this huge huggable dog?

