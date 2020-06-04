Huge landslide drags houses into sea, dramatic video scares people. Watch

Shared by Twitter user Jan Fredrik Drablos, a caption on the video indicates it was captured by someone named Jan Egil Bakkeby.

In a frightening moment, a huge landslide dragged several houses into a sea in Alta, Norway. Now, a video of the incident, shared on Twitter, has left many scared and shocked.

The video shows a chunk of the coastline moving towards the sea while taking the houses along with it. Within moments, the land disappears under the water as the houses bobbles up and down before slowly sinking.

“The landslide was 800 metres long and 40 metres high,” reports Daily Mail. During the slide, a dog was swept away which later swam back to safety. Thankfully, there are no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.

“Just now in Alta, Norway: Huge mudslide dragging several houses into the sea,” Drablos wrote and shared the video.

Since being tweeted just a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 3.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 65,000 likes and close to 39,000 retweets.

People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of comments on the post. While some were scared, others inquired if anyone was injured. There were a few who wrote that this is nature’s fury.

“OMG! This is so scary, I hope everyone is safe,” wrote a Twitter user. “2020 just doesn’t quit!” wrote another. “A stunning reminder that Mother Nature is always in charge,” expressed a third. “Wow, what a sight. Extraordinary video - someone had the presence of mind to capture that. Sincerely hope people had forewarning and managed to escape,” tweeted a fourth.

