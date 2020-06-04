Sections
Home / It's Viral / Huge landslide drags houses into sea, dramatic video scares people. Watch

Huge landslide drags houses into sea, dramatic video scares people. Watch

There are no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shared by Twitter user Jan Fredrik Drablos, a caption on the video indicates it was captured by someone named Jan Egil Bakkeby.

In a frightening moment, a huge landslide dragged several houses into a sea in Alta, Norway. Now, a video of the incident, shared on Twitter, has left many scared and shocked.

The video shows a chunk of the coastline moving towards the sea while taking the houses along with it. Within moments, the land disappears under the water as the houses bobbles up and down before slowly sinking.

“The landslide was 800 metres long and 40 metres high,” reports Daily Mail. During the slide, a dog was swept away which later swam back to safety. Thankfully, there are no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.

Shared by Twitter user Jan Fredrik Drablos, a caption on the video indicates it was captured by someone named Jan Egil Bakkeby.



“Just now in Alta, Norway: Huge mudslide dragging several houses into the sea,” Drablos wrote and shared the video.

Since being tweeted just a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 3.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 65,000 likes and close to 39,000 retweets.

People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of comments on the post. While some were scared, others inquired if anyone was injured. There were a few who wrote that this is nature’s fury.

“OMG! This is so scary, I hope everyone is safe,” wrote a Twitter user. “2020 just doesn’t quit!” wrote another. “A stunning reminder that Mother Nature is always in charge,” expressed a third. “Wow, what a sight. Extraordinary video - someone had the presence of mind to capture that. Sincerely hope people had forewarning and managed to escape,” tweeted a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai cop donates blood to help teen undergo heart surgery, wins hearts
Jun 04, 2020 21:31 IST
Noida authority office sanitized after suspect Covid cases
Jun 04, 2020 21:24 IST
Separate bench of Andhra HC to hear LG polymers gas leak case
Jun 04, 2020 21:21 IST
EPL clubs agree to five substitutes rule for season restart
Jun 04, 2020 21:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.