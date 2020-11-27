Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Huge sinkhole swallows car in New York, pics shared on Twitter

Huge sinkhole swallows car in New York, pics shared on Twitter

New York City Council member Robert Holden took to Twitter to share the images of a SUV nose-down inside the sinkhole.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The incident has prompted people to share all sorts of replies. (Twitter/@BobHoldenNYC)

In a shocking incident, a massive sinkhole swallowed an unoccupied car parked at the side of a road in Maspeth in Queens, New York. The images of the vehicle nose-down inside the sinkhole have prompted people to share various reactions.

New York City Council member Robert Holden took to Twitter to share the images. In follow-up tweets, he also updated what happened next after the car was discovered.

“Community Advisory: I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in #Maspeth,” he wrote and shared three images. The pictures show the back portion of the orange-coloured SUV sticking up from the massive hole.

He also tweeted that New York City’s police and fire departments reached the place and took the situation under control. Holden further informed that authorities conducted an evaluation of the infrastructure of the area where the incident took place.

People also shared various comments on this shocking incident. A few also commented how it is ‘another 2020 thing.’

“This kinda describes 2020 perfectly,” wrote a Twitter user. “I live just two blocks away from the place,” commented another.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 28, 2020 00:17 IST
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
Nov 27, 2020 23:35 IST
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
Nov 27, 2020 23:40 IST
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Nov 28, 2020 00:16 IST

latest news

5,482 new cases, positivity rate below 9% for 3rd day
Nov 28, 2020 01:38 IST
BJP attacked my family... I’ve not stooped to their level, says Uddhav
Nov 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Man beaten to death in Rajasthan
Nov 28, 2020 01:25 IST
Pic of Donald Trump sitting behind ‘tiny’ desk leaves people with thoughts
Nov 28, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.