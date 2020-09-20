Sections
Huge spider eats bird. Video makes people say, 'nature is scary'

Huge spider eats bird. Video makes people say, ‘nature is scary’

Most netizens pointed out how scary nature can be, while others showed sympathy for the poor bird.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:33 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The 54-second-long clip shows a huge spider hanging from a wall eating the bird. (Twitter)

There are two possible reactions one may give when a spider is in the vicinity. It’s either running away in fear or admiring the eight-legged creature. However, it’s up to you how you want to react at this video of a huge spider eating its lunch - a bird.

Shared by Twitter profile called Nature is Scary, the 54-second-long clip shows a huge spider hanging from a wall eating the bird.

“An Avicularia munching on a bird,” the post is shared with this caption. Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 19, the clip has garnered over 3.5 lakh views and more than 580 likes. Most netizens pointed out how scary nature can be, while others showed sympathy for the poor bird. Many were also left amazed at the magnificent arachnid.

Here’s how people reacted: 

What do you think of this video? Scary or fascinating or scarily fascinating?

