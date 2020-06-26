Human makes makeshift bus for doggo suffering from arthritis, netizens love it. Watch

Sections
Leo’s human designed this special mechanism as he suffers from arthritis and has difficulty getting up and down the stairs.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 11:31 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Leo the English bulldog on his London City Bus ride down the stairs. (Twitter)

It has been proved numerous times that dogs are a person’s best friend and they go to every possible extent to show their love for their humans. Some humans on the other hand take an extra step to ensure a comfort for their fur-babies just like this human who designed a special mechanism for their furry friend Leo, an English bulldog.

Re-posted by Twitter user @buitengebieden, the old clip shows Leo getting on a cute little replica of London city bus which is attached on a ramp on the stairs. The London city bus is actually a stairlift and it slowly comes down carrying the doggo.

Leo’s human designed this special mechanism as he suffers from arthritis and has difficulty getting up and down the stairs. If there was a prize for the best pet parent, we are sure Leo’s human would get it.

Here’s the video that’ll leave you gushing:



The clip has garnered over 6.6 lakh views since being shared on June 23. While some found Leo’s royal ride to be adorable, others sent lots of hugs and pets for the pooch.

“Awesome. Can it go up?” asks a Twitter user. “And that folks, is what you call love!” says another. “Leo is blessed with angel humans,” writes a third.

“This is the best thing ever,” comments a fourth.

The clip was originally shared by Pia Hjelmsø five years ago and has collected over 52,000 shares till now.

What do you think of this doggo’s sweet ride?

