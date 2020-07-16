Sections
Human pranks doggos by wearing a German Shepherd mask, they have epic reactions

“Awesome, I needed this laugh today,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog looking at its human wearing a mask. (Facebook/@jadethesablegsd)

In order to wash away your mid-week blues, here is an adorable video involving two unsuspecting doggos and their pranking human. Chances are that the video will make you say “aww” by seeing the innocence of the dogs. Additionally, the furry animals’ reactions may make you laugh out loud too.

Shared on Facebook page Jade the Sable GSD, the video is a little over three minutes long. The clip is titled, “Pranking my dogs with a German Shepherd mask,” and it shows exactly that. There’s also a bonus clip at the end of the video which shows the two doggos, probably exhausted from their hooman’s silly prank, chomping on a piece of stick.

Take a look at the video and get prepared to find your lips curled up in a smile:



Since being shared some two days ago, the video has already gathered over 1.4 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 9,300 reactions and above 1,000 shares. From trying to guess the perspective of the doggos to calling them cute, people had a lot to say.



“Awesome, I needed this laugh today,” wrote a Facebook user. To which, the original poster replied, “We are so glad that we could make you laugh.”

“I just adore your fur babies, they truly do brighten up my days!” expressed another. They truly are adorable, aren’t they?

“OMG! That was the funniest one yet! I almost fell out of my chair laughing!” expressed a third. We are not saying it had the same effect on us, but you might want to hold onto your chair tight as falling down hurts.

“Hooman, take that mask off! We know it’s you. Am not fooled! I love the way ‘your nose’ got booped at the end! LOL,” jokingly wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Hooman’s prank on doggo becomes a testimony for the canine’s smarts. Watch

