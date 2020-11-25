Sections
Human pretends to be scared, dog gets into protection mode. Video may make you say ‘Doggos are the best’

“You‘re a sweet protector of Mommy,” expressed an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 16:31 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Horlicks the dog with its human. (Instagram/@horlicks.thegolden)

Do you love those videos that perfectly describe the saying ‘A dog is a man’s best friend’?” Then this video of an interaction between a dog and its human will speak to your soul. The clip is such that may also make you say ‘Doggos are the absolute best.”

The video was shared on the personal profile of a golden retriever dog named Horlicks. “I got you mummy, I’m here. Hold me,” reads the caption of the video.

The highly adorable clip shows Horlicks’ mum looking into a shopping bag and pretending to be scared. It’s what the dog instantly by seeing her reaction that will melt your heart into a puddle.



Yes, the dog tries to protect its human with all it has. Now if that doesn’t evoke the feeling of “Oh my heart” in you, we don’t know what will.



Since being shared, the video has also gathered more than 1.1 lakh likes - and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Wondering what netizens had to say? Take a look:

“I keep watching this and crying. Horlicks is so dang cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahaha!! This is a good one, I think I’ll try it! Horlicks was perfect. He was all about protecting you,” expressed another. “You‘re a sweet protector of Mommy,” expressed a third.

There were many who dropped heart emojis or wrote “Aww” to express their reactions.

What do you think of the endearing video?

