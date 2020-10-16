Human puts mic in front of snoring cat, result is hilarious. Watch

Cats are cute, cats are cuddly, and cats are derpy. That is probably the reason why people often love to see videos involving the furry lifelines so much. This clip, of a snoring cat is a fine inclusion to that category. It is also the type of video which may tickle your funny bone.

Shared on Reddit, the video shows an individual holding a microphone in front of a snoring cat sleeping on a couch. The video gets even funnier towards the end when the feline jolts out of sleep hearing it’s own snoring. Take a look at the clip that since being shared has gathered more than 26,000 upvotes and tons of responses from people. There were some who tried to guess the perspective of the cat whilst others came up with various hilarious responses.

However, before knowing what people wrote take a look at the video:

“Is there a subreddit for videos whose subject matter is so hilarious that the footage is shaky because the person filming it can’t stop laughing? Because if not there should be, and this would be the top post!” wrote a Redditor. Indeed the video is absolutely hilarious.

“Someone needs to make a beat out of this,” commented a third. Now, that is something we would love to hear!

What do you think of the cat video?

Also Read | This kitten has been named Potter for the perfect reason. He’s magical