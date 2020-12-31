Humans of Bombay shares heartwarming story behind ‘Saroj Didi’s kitchen’. Check it out

To say that 2020 has been a challenging year may be an understatement. Yet, some positive happenings got netizens smiling even through these treacherous times. Case in point is the inspiring story of Saroj Didi who started her own food business with the help of a man named Ankit Vengulerkar, whose house she used to work at earlier. Saroj Didi and Vengulerkar initially made headlines back in July when Vengulerkar’s tweet about Saroj Didi’s crab curry went viral. It even grabbed Indian Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna’s attention, who tweeted about Saroj Didi. This duo is capturing netizens’ attention once again because of the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay. The Instagram post, which details Saroj Didi’s journey, may win your heart too.

Posted on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay on December 30, this post comprises a few pictures and a video with some text conveyed by Saroj Didi. It reads, “I was in my early twenties, with 3 kids to look after when I lost my husband. I’d never worked a day in my life before, but when this happened, I didn’t grieve–I just looked for work. Bachhon ko sambhalna tha”.

The caption further states, “So I took up every job that came my way–jhaadu, pocha, bartan, khana, sab kiya. I worked at a Bengali household. I learnt recipes from the madam there–I loved when people said ‘yum’ after tasting my food. Eventually, I moved to just cooking”.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Wow... God bless... such a great work”.

Another individual wrote, “So proud, touched and happy of these amazing people. It is indeed a beautiful world with beautiful people’’. “Impressed! Best wishes to Saroj di and blessings to Ankit,” read one comment under the post.

