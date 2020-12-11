Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Humans share pics of dogs hidden in plain sight. Can you spot them all?

Humans share pics of dogs hidden in plain sight. Can you spot them all?

In some of the pictures, the doggos are hidden in plain sight but are too difficult to find.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:13 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pet owners shared all sorts of posts. (Instagram/@marypat34)

Have you ever played “Where’s Waldo” as a kid? Do you still play those online ‘find the hidden object’ games on your phone? Then this dog version of the same, wherein one has to spot the hidden pooches, will make you very happy. In case, you’re not a connoisseur of such games, worry not. These pictures shared by pet owners under the hashtag #HiddenDogChallenge will leave you thoroughly entertained, anyway. And the best perk of it all? You get to see cute and adorable pooches from all over the world.

In some of the pictures, the doggos are hidden in plain sight but are too difficult to find. The few images are shared on a lighter note and show the failed hiding attempts of the pooches.

The challenge was originally started on a Facebook page called Dogspotting Society where people started sharing the images using the hashtag #HiddenDogChallenge. Soon the users of the other social media platforms too started taking notice and participated by sharing various images, especially on Instagram.

Let’s start with this Instagram post that is captioned, “Let’s play a game of hide and seek! Can you find me?” Can you really spot it by looking at the pic once?



Next in the line is this image which shows a room completed with a TV and couch but can you spot where the dog is?

“He believes closing his eyes makes him invisible and he’s obviously right,” shared an Instagram user. They’re right, hidden or not, the dog looks absolutely adorable.

Here are some of the other posts shared under the challenge:

How many could you spot?

Also Read | Can you find the doggo in this picture? It may be trickier than you think

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Mumbai Police files sixth FIR against Cox and Kings
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
Swachh Survekshan 2021: Ludhiana MC honours sanitation champions
by HT Correspondent
Woman Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha’s Kandhamal
by Debabrata Mohanty
UP govt plans to distribute tractors to 69 ‘lucky’ farmers
by Brajendra K Parashar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.