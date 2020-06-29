Hungry fawn drinks milk from bottle, adorable video wows tweeple

Heartwarming videos and pictures of adorable baby animals always have a way of winning hearts on the Internet. And this video is just another example. It shows a rescued fawn drinking milk from a bottle and has struck a chord with many on Twitter.

The clip has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Dipika Bajpai. “Around 15-20 days old rescued black buck fawn being fed by a bottle. After it grows relatively bigger, it may be released into a herd,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

The video shows the fawn being fed by a bottle and you can tell it must have been hungry.

The video has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Since being shared last evening, it has collected over 600 likes - and counting. People also took to the comments section of the tweet and shared their reactions to the video.

“Very nice work,” posted an individual. “Interesting,” wrote another. “Nice video,” posted a third.

Earlier this month, another picture of an elderly woman bottle-feeding a rescued fawn won people’s heart. The Twitter user who shared the image of his mother and fawn also asked Twitter to suggest names of the fawn and tweeple wholeheartedly shared suggestions.

What do you think of this recent video?

