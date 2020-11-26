Hungry kid uses mom’s mobile, ends up ordering food worth over Rs 5000

A child using his or her parent’s phone is a pretty common site. At times, we also hear the stories where the kids accidentally end up ordering things from their parents’ mobiles. This story involving a kid named Tom falls in the same category but with a tiny twist. In this case, the about four-year-old boy from Brazil got hungry and ended up using his mom’s mobile to order McDonald meals. Precisely, worth R $400, which when converted to Indian currency is over Rs 5,000. Let that sink in!

Turns out, the young one saw his mommy, Raissa Andrade, making calls to takeaway restaurants and decided to copy her and place the order, reports Globo, cites the Sun. Andrade also explained that she was in shower when the hungry kid used voice request to order huge amount of food. Thankfully, the food didn’t go waste as Andrade distributed it among his family and neighbours.

Andrade also took to Instagram to share the story. The caption, when loosely translated from Portuguese, details how Tom ended up ordering tons of burgers, French fries, milkshakes, juices, and even two extra packs of ketchup. She ended her post by writing the situation made her both laugh and cry. Eventually, she decided to join her son and have a fast food feast.

“I could only laugh. I spent more than two hours laughing at this story,” she told Globo, cites the Sun.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has already gathered close to 99,000 likes. People had all sorts of responses to the post. There were many who shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the whole ordeal?