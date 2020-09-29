Sections
Husband’s way of ‘helping’ wife during workout will make you chuckle. Watch

Would you like a workout partner like this?

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:35 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“This is so funny,” reads a comment on the post. (Reddit/MickStash)

It’s often said that if you have a workout partner, then they can provide added motivation to finish your exercises properly. This husband is trying to do the same – just not the way one would expect.

Shared on Reddit, the video is about 11 seconds long. Since being posted two days ago, the post has gathered nearly 17,000 upvotes – and counting.

The video shows a woman jumping as part of her workout. What people on Reddit cannot stop laughing about is how her husband ‘encourages’ her every time she jumps. Take a look:

Helping my wife with her workout while I play Mario64 (sound on) from r/funny



If you’re still giggling, we get it. People on Reddit too have shared in the comments section how much the video made them laugh out loud. There were also some who wrote how this video is something which shows a beautiful relationship between the couple.



“She wants to be so damn mad at you but it’s too damn funny!” wrote a Redditor. “You gotta love how funny she finds it. That’s one cool wife,” expressed another. “This is so funny,” commented a third.

“That is adorable! It’s the stuff like this that truly makes relationships special. Being completely unafraid to be super silly just to make the other person laugh. Keep it up, friend!” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

