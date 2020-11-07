Sections
Hyderabad man adopts grey wolf at Nehru Zoological Park

V Raghava Teja paid Rs 40,000 as adoption charges for the grey wolf.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 09:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hyderabad

According to an official release, V Raghava Teja along with family members visited the zoological park and offered to adopt a wolf. (ANI)

V Raghava Teja, a Hyderabad resident, on Friday adopted a grey wolf for one year at Nehru Zoological Park.

He paid Rs 40,000 as adoption charges for the grey wolf.

According to an official release, V Raghava Teja along with family members visited the zoological park and offered to adopt a wolf and presented a cheque of Rs 40,000 towards the adoption charges to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

The family appreciated the maintenance, hygiene and good health of the animals.

Kshitija thanked the family for the gesture.

