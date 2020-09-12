Hyderabad Police shares simple yet impactful post on fake news

Sections
Authorities often make it a point to take to various social media platforms to share posts to create awareness among people regarding fake news. Just like this tweet by Hyderabad Police.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 08:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“A fake message is not less than a virus,” reads the tweet shared by Hyderabad Police. (Twitter@hydcitypolice)

It has been months as the whole world grapples with the pandemic crisis. Amid this, there’s another menace which has spread far and often results in devastating results, if not checked on time. And that is fake news. Not just regarding the virus, there are miscreants who seize every opportunity to spread false information among masses to create chaos.

Authorities often make it a point to take to various social media platforms to share posts to create awareness among people regarding fake news. Just like this tweet by Hyderabad Police. Though simple, this post aims to drive home an essential message.

Without any caption, the department shared an image. On a green background, the picture shows an outline of the logo of the popular communication app WhatsApp. It appears as if someone has just received a new message. A line written on the image summarises the importance of the whole post. “A fake message is not less than a virus,” it reads.



Since being shared, the post has received over 230 likes and many appreciative comments from people.



“Very true,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great creativity,” commented another. “Great message,” said a third.

The message is clear - always check authentic sources before sharing a forward.

