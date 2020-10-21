Sections
Hydraulic press meets ball, video ends with an unexpected twist

Since being shared some 12 hours ago on Reddit, the video has already received over 20,000 upvotes.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a Hydraulic press trying to crush a ball. (Reddit/@Street_Lemon)

There are several videos on the Internet that have the sole purpose to leave viewers oddly satisfied. Among these videos are those which show what happens when a hydraulic press meets random objects. Generally, the videos show how the immense pressure from this industrial tool completely crushes the objects kept below it. This latest inclusion to the category, however, ends with a result which may come across as rather unexpected.

Shared on Reddit about 12 hours ago, the video is a little over 10 seconds long. The caption of the clip just says one word - “Boom.” It starts with a colorful ball placed in a hydraulic press.

Take a look at the video to see what happens next. Chances are it will leave you surprised and amazed, all at the same time.

Boom from r/funny

Since being shared, it has gathered more than 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. People had all sorts of comments to share. While some jokingly wrote how they wanted to buy the ball for the dogs, others simply expressed their surprise.

“Where do I buy this ball for my dog?” wrote a Redditor. “Good for him. It’s nice to see something beat the hydraulic press for a change,” commented another. “Ohh okay... I didn’t expect that to happen,” said a third. Truth be told, neither did we.

What do you think of the video?

