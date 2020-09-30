Sections
‘Hydroman’ grooves to India Waale under water, impresses netizens. Watch

The clip starts with Jaydeep Gohil doing a backflip underwater and then breaking into some smooth moves as the song India Waale plays.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:51 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jaydeep Gohil calls himself ‘Hydroman’ and that is something netizens agree with too. (Instagram/@hydroman_333)

The Internet is filled with numerous dance videos that showcase people’s talent. But this video of a man dancing will leave you surprised because it’s performed under water. After watching the clip you may find it hard to hold back your wows.

Shared from the Instagram profile of Jaydeep Gohil, the video is quite out-of-the-box. The clip starts with Gohil doing a backflip underwater and then breaking into some smooth moves as the song India Waale from the movie Happy New Year plays it the background.

Gohil calls himself ‘Hydroman’ and that is something netizens agree with too. Take a look at the unbelievable video:

Posted on September 25, the clip has garnered over 3.1 million views and tons of appreciation from netizens. People didn’t hold back while lauding the incredible feat and dropped fire and clapping hands emojis in the comments section.

“Just wow!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is mind blowing,” said another. “What?? I can’t believe my eyes. Amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

