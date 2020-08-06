Sections
‘I am taking the kitten home’: Man rescues cat amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai

“Thank you Hoooooooman,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:50 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the kitten on the motorbike. (Twitter/ANI)

A heartwarming video of a man rescuing a kitten amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. There are also several who are applauding the man for his actions and rightly so.

The video came into the limelight after being shared on Twitter by ANI. The video opens to show a little cat sitting atop a motorbike standing on a waterlogged street in Mumbai. Within moments, a man sits on the bike and carefully places the feline in front of him. Then he takes a few moments to make sure the kitten is safely seated on the bike. Eventually, and quite carefully, he then drives away.

“A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, “I am taking the kitten home,” ANI tweeted:

Take a look at the video:



Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 34,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop thanking the man for his actions. From GIF to emojis, people shared various things to express their reactions.

“Thank you Hoooooooman,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

“Animal lover aise bane,” commented another. “Salute to you sir for this sweet gesture,” expressed a third.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has led to waterlogged roads. Several areas of the city are facing flood-like situation after incessant rain.

What do you think of the rescue video?

