IAS officer shares clip of deer standing on hind legs, clip is a sight to behold. Watch

“Deer can stand on their hind legs to reach bushes even upto 5-7 feet high to eat fruits,leaves and bark etc,” IAS officer Supriya Sahu informs in the caption.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:50 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

One deer with gorgeous antlers stands up on its hind legs and reaches out to the leaves. (Twitter@supriyasahuias)

The Internet has a lot to offer when it comes to displaying various behaviours of wild animals. From elephants to snakes, the clips give information on the beings of the animal kingdom that we had no idea about. One such example has been shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. Known for capturing beautiful sights of nature simply on her way to work, Sahu’s clip gave a glimpse of how a deer can go quite far to get hold of some yummy leaves on top of a bush. Chances are that this clip will leave you amazed.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows an open forest-like area. Some deer can be seen grazing in a scattered manner. A few moments into the clip, one deer with gorgeous antlers stands up on its hind legs and reaches out to the leaves situated on top of the bush.

“Captured this beautiful deer standing on his hind legs to reach the shrub. Deer can stand on their hind legs to reach bushes even upto 5-7 feet high to eat fruits,leaves and bark etc,” Sahu informs in the caption.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on August 2, the clip has garnered over 5,000 views as well as many comments from netizens reacting to the lovely sight. “Beautifully captured,” comments a Twitter user. “Wow, amazing,” writes another. “Such a beautiful sight,” comments a third. “Lovely! Too good,” says a fourth.

What do think of this beautiful sight of nature?

